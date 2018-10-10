US-China tariffs and tech investments; RMB value; Xinjiang re-education camps get legal papering; PRC reactions to US pressure; Apple's Tim Cook is in China as Bloomberg doubles down on hardware hack story
I am on the hunt fo happy news but am having a hard time finding any. Some of the big issues today include:
The US Treasury will expand review of foreign investments into US companies, with China of course as the focus;
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the value of the RMB is part of trade discussions. The US should be careful what it wishes for, an unmanaged RMB would probably be a lot lower against the USD;
The US Congressional-Executive Commission on China issued its 2018 Annual Report;
The Xinjiang legislature issued revised rules "legalizing" re-education camps;
Today is National Day in Taiwan and President Tsai's speech is worth a read;
Bloomberg is doubling down on its hardware hack story as Apple CEO Tim Cook visits China.
For readers in DC there are two interesting events tomorrow, Thursday October 11: