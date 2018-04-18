Good morning from chilly DC, no commentary, just going to get right into it today.

U.S. 'Stifling' Chinese Tech, State Media Says After ZTE Ban - Caixin Global:

The action against ZTE in the midst of those tensions is part of Washington’s broader plan to impede China’s economic development, said the official Xinhua News Agency in an editorial titled “U.S. decision on ZTE stokes up trade tensions with China.” It noted that the U.S. often prohibits exports of its sensitive technology to China, while also complaining about its big trade deficit with the Asian country.

“It is unfair that on one hand the United States restricts the export of high-tech products to China, while on the other it doesn't want China to produce them by itself either,” the editorial said. “Analysts have said that the U.S. punitive measures taken recently against China are not about trade, but about the impediment of China’s development.