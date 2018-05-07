Happy Monday, no updates so far on the fun US-China trade talks last week, other than to say at least both sides now have a good idea of the core asks. Next steps may be the dispatch of Liu He back to DC, if there is sincerity in trying to find a resolution. But time is running out for some of the mooted tariffs and the US and China are now engaged in a fight over dropdown menus on airline websites.

I wouldn't take any moment of relative calm as an indication that the US-China relationship has materially moved back from the brink.

Please take note of this directory of 400 female experts on Greater China. The CCP may not actually believe women hold up half of the sky but those of us trying to figure out what is going on in and around China certainly should.

The Essential Eight

1. US-China Trade

There is been no official word since the US team returned to DC. I have heard that the Central Propaganda Department has ordered media outlets to not be overly critical of the US…