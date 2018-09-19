Good morning from Sinocism.

President Trump has not yet followed through on his threat that “if China takes retaliatory action against our farmers or other industries, we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267 billion of additional imports” but I expect we will hear about it this next round very soon.

The Chinese side has still not said anything publicly about Liu He’s possible visit to DC, but really why would he make the pilgrimage again in this environment?

I do not have much in the way of commentary today so let’s get right to it.

Thanks for reading.

View comments