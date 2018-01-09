Poor Huawei, the company was just about to announce a deal with AT&T to sell its handsets through the American carrier when the US government reportedly pressured AT&T to kill the deal. That is going to have more people in Beijing wondering why major US phone makers can have Chinese carrier deals but PRC handset manufacturers can not have US deals. Reciprocity, which many in the US are pushing for, goes both ways.

The Essential Eight

1. US Government Pressures AT&T To Kill Huawei Handset Deal

Huawei’s U.S. Smartphone Deal With AT&T Killed by ‘Political Pressure’-The Information $$: