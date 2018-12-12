My darling kids have brought a lovely virus home from school so I apologize for the brevity and possible incoherence today.

The Huawei CFO is out on bail and in an interview with Reuters President Trump said he might consider using her case as part of the overall trade negotiations with China.

There is a little more information on the detention of Michael Kovrig. He was picked up by the Beijing Bureau of State Security and The Beijing News reports he is under investigation for endangering state security.

Bob Davis and Lingling Wei of the Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Beijing may be considering substantive changes to the Made in China 2025 plan to reduce state subsidies and allow more access for foreign firms. This is a very big deal if China is really serious about making substantive changes to this plan, rather than repackaging it without making fundamental changes. Only time will tell, but given the history of failed promises of reform and better access for foreigne…