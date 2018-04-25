The US is sending a large team of senior officials to Beijing next week. Perhaps there is the possibility for real breakthroughs, but if they leave without significant progress then the odds of the US imposing massive tariffs likely increases. One question the reporting and rumor mill around this trip has raised is whether the Trump Administration has a unified view of an acceptable outcome with the Chinese. I have my doubts..

The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that the US Department of Justice is investigating Huawei for violating Iran sanctions. This development raises lots of questions: