The US finally announced long-rumored sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against Xinjiang Party Chief and Politburo member Chen Quanguo as well as three other Xinjiang officials and the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. The US State Department also imposed visa restrictions on Chen and others:

These designations and visa restrictions complement the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s announcement today that it is designating the XPSB, as well as four current or former officials of the People’s Republic of China – Chen Quanguo; Zhu Hailun; Wang Mingshan; and Huo Liujun – for their roles in serious human rights abuse. These designations are pursuant to Executive Order 13818, “Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption,” which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. Before ramping up the CCP’s campaign of repression in Xinjiang, Chen oversaw extensive abuses in Tibetan areas, using many of the same horr…