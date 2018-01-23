Good Morning. Apologies to those of you who had issues with some of the links in Monday's newsletter. That bug should be fixed, and if you ever have issues with the email you can always read it online at https://nb.sinocism.com

The Essential Eight

1. US Sets Tariffs On Solar Panels And Washing Machines

Comment: A small step but just the beginning...glad I recently bought my solar panels and washing machine...

U.S. Sets New Trade Tariffs, Signaling New Phase in ‘America First’ Policy - WSJ $$:

“If you look at solar closely, you have a clear example of Chinese industrial policy propping up an industry, creating excess capacity in an industry, there being significant harm to the United States and globally as well,” a White House trade official told reporters. “We need to figure out how to deal with that, not just for the solar industry, but for a lot of different industries where you’re going to see the same playbook trotted out.”

