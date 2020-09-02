This week is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, also known in China as the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. There will be no military parade in Beijing as there was for the 70th anniversary, but Xi is taking the leadership to a ceremony in Beijing that will be broadcast live. Will Wang Qishan be making his first public appearance in months?

There are no signs of a reduction in tensions on the India-China border, and there is a confirmation that one Indian soldier, of Tibetan descent, died in a mine blast. India also banned 188 more Chinese apps in the country. I have to say, the PLA's destruction of the Indian market opportunities for PRC tech firms is an impressive feat.

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and David Sacks, a research fellow at the CFR, today called for ending America’s policy of “strategic ambiguity” about whether or not the US would defend Taiwan…