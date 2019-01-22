It is about 15 degrees F here at Sinocism HQ but Canada-China relations are colder and about to get even more so. Among the developments we are watching today:

Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton has told the Globe and Mail that the US will proceed with a formal extradition request against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou;

A group of scholars and former diplomats have written an open letter to Xi Jinping calling for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor;

Beijing’s reactions to the extradition request proceeding could get even nastier, and given the possible months or years long legal process ahead the tension in the Canada-China relationship may now be the new normal;

The authorities have detained five more labor activists in a crackdown that appears related to the one that swept up the students who “confessed” recently.

T…