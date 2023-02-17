Victory declared over the Covid exit wave - The Standing Committee met today and declared that “that China has achieved a major and decisive victory in its COVID-19 prevention and control since November 2022…since November 2022, China's COVID-19 response has made a smooth transition in a relatively short time, with more than 200 million people accessing medical services, nearly 800,000 severe cases receiving proper treatment, and the country's COVID-19 fatality rate remaining the world's lowest…China has created a miracle in human history, in which a highly populous nation has successfully pulled through a pandemic…It has been proven through practice that the CPC Central Committee has been right in its judgement of the pandemic situation, major response decisions and major strategy adjustments”. So from the leadership view the exit wave is over and there is no room to question any of the decisions over the last several months.