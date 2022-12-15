Reopening - The government will stop reporting asymptomatic cases but still report the meaningless official symptomatic case data, Covid czar Sun Chunlan inspected Beijing, the government announced a second booster for vulnerable groups, and while there are still no reports of significant numbers of deaths we are hearing more about medical staff getting sick and hospitals becoming strained. There is no turning back, and I am hearing the the quarantine policy for foreigners will officially shift to 0+3 in the second week of January.