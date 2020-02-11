Is the outbreak closer to coming under control? New cases have officially declined for several days and the official media is in full positive energy mode trying to spread that word that while the battle is still raging victory is within reach.

Here are the data as of 6PM Tuesday Beijing time, from Caixin:

42,744 confirmed cases in China; 1017 deaths, including 974 in Hubei, 1 in Hong Kong and 1 in the Philippines; 21,675 suspected cases in China

Dr. Zhong Nanshan was cautiously optimistic in interviews with Reuters and The Global Times. Here is what he told Reuters in Coronavirus outbreak may be over in China by April: