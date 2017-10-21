Welcome To The Xi Era--Sinocism Weekly 10.21.17
Welcome to the first issue of the Sinocism China Weekly since the regular service went behind a paywall on October 16. Thanks for sticking around, hope you missed me at least a little bit…
If you did not subscribe to the pay service you missed these issues:
One Congress Ends, Another Begins; Zhou Xiaochuan Speaks Again; Telling The China Story Well Sinocism-10.16.17
Xi's Personnel Moves; Control Over Markets; Xinhua Praises Chinese Democracy; Trump's Asia Itinerary--Sinocism 10.17.17
19th Party Congress Work Report, Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era--Sinocism 10.18.17
Welcome To The Xi Era; Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era--Sinocism-10.19.17
So far the 19th Party Congress has made clear that we are now entering the third era of the PRC. First was the Mao Era, se…