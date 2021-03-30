WHO report; Hong Kong election system fixed; Taiwan; Useful foreigners
The WHO report is out, no one is happy, and we will probably never know the origins of COVID-19.
WHO Director-General Tedros’ remarks at the press briefing were surprisingly critical of China and gave life to the lab leak hypothesis - WHO Director-General's remarks at the Member State Briefing:
The team reports that the first detected case had symptom onset on the 8th of December 2019. But to understand the earliest cases, scientists would benefit from full access to data including biological samples from at least September 2019.
In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data. I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing...
The team also visited several laboratories in Wuhan and considered the possibility that the virus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident.
However, I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough. Further data and studies will be n…