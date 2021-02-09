The Chinese government must be pleased with the WHO investigation. In the press conference the team ruled out the possibility of a lab leak and did not rule out that that virus could have come from overseas, via frozen food or another vector.

it is otherwise a slow day as everyone is gearing up for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Today’s top items:

WHO investigation team done in China China-CEEC summit 2020 births fell 15% from 2019 US-China New regulations for religious personnel More policy love for traditional Chinese medicine

