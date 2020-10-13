Xi’s latest southern tour continued Tuesday with a visit to the headquarters of the Marine Corps.

We also now have video and propaganda reports that Xi is once again pushing for “self-reliance”, using Mao’s term 自力更生 - Xi stresses independent innovation during Guangdong inspection - Xinhua:

Independent innovation is key to the growth of companies, the upgrade of industries and the high-quality development of the economy, Xi made the remarks Monday while visiting the Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd., an electronic component and communication device manufacturer.



At the exhibition hall, laboratory and production workshop of the company, Xi inspected its featured products and learned about its research on key technologies.



"Now we are undergoing major changes unseen in a century, and we need to take the road of self-reliance on a higher level," said Xi.

Here are his original comments 习近平谈新形势下自力更生之路 :

企业要发展，产业要升级，经济要高质量发展，都要靠自主创新。现在我们正经历百年未有之大变局，要走更高水平的自力更生之路

RFA has the video: