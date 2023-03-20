Xi arrives in Russia - Xi arrived in Moscow Monday. Now we wait for the outcomes of the meetings. A signed article by Putin appeared in People’s Daily and a signed one by Xi ran in key Russian media. There has been some parsing of the differences in the two signed articles but I am cautious about trying to interpret those “tea leaves”. I would like to believe there will be some magical, practical plan for ending the awful war in Ukraine, but if the PRC is unable to condemn Russia illegal invasion and annexation of Ukrainian territory, and both sides continue to place all of the blame on the US, it is hard to be hopeful, and easy to be cynical.