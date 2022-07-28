Politburo meeting - From the readout it is clear the leadership has given up on the 5.5% GDP target, without saying so explicitly. Dynamic zero-Covid is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Some more fiscal and monetary stimulus may be forthcoming, as will more infrastructure investment. There may be some tweaks to real estate policies, specifically to ensure homes under construction are completed and likely more room for city-by-city adjustments, but they are not opening the floodgates from a policy or financial perspective. The rectification of the "platform economy" is to be completed and policymakers will "roll put a batch of "green-light" investment cases", but enhan…