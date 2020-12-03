Today’s Essential Eight:

Xi and the Standing Committee declare victory in war on poverty Did corruption delay testing in Wuhan in January? Australia-China Steel production surges, air quality worsens They just can’t quit real estate US-China - “China Is National Security Threat No. 1” Report on US firms and PRC defense-related universities Chinese money launderers for Mexican drug dealers

