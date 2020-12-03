Xi declares victory over poverty; Steel production surges; Real estate; Australia-China
Today’s Essential Eight:
Xi and the Standing Committee declare victory in war on poverty
Did corruption delay testing in Wuhan in January?
Australia-China
Steel production surges, air quality worsens
They just can’t quit real estate
US-China - “China Is National Security Threat No. 1”
Report on US firms and PRC defense-related universities
Chinese money launderers for Mexican drug dealers
