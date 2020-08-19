Xi is still in Anhui, and he is stressing the importance of flood control, as the flooding gets worse in parts of China, including at the Three Gorges Dam.

The Economic Daily has published what appears to date to be the most authoritative explanation of the "dual circulation" theory - Zhong Jingwen: profoundly grasp the essence of accelerating the formation of a new development pattern 钟经文：深刻把握加快形成新发展格局的精髓要义 2020年08月19日 《经济日报》.

The 6000+ character explanation is on page 1 of the August 19 paper, and the byline is "钟经文 Zhong Jing Wen", a pseudonym for a group effort of the newspapers top editors when publishing something very important.



It is obvious this concept is going to feature very prominently in the October 5th Plenum and the upcoming 14th Five Year Plan.



I have shared a rough translation on Google Docs here. I made the translation using DeepL and then did a very quick editing of some parts. Feel free to add your suggested changes.



I included some of the key excerpts in item 2, bu…