Outbreak - Beijing’s outbreak is still not under control and now Sanhe, Hebei, which includes Yanjiao and borders Beijing, has gone into four days of "silent management" and everyone will get tested. I am sorry to say but it is hard to see how the dynamic zero-Covid measures nationwide, but especially in Beijing, don’t get even tighter between now and the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress next month. Do you want to be the local official to have a mass outbreak when everyone is supposed to welcoming the victory of the 20th Party Congress?