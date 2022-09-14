Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

Chengdu lockdown easing - Finally some good news as Chengdu has started to relax restrictions in several areas of the city after two weeks in lockdown. Beijing found more cases in the last day but none outside of quarantine, and the comments by the Moderna CEO that the company has held talks with the PRC government about vaccines has gotten some attention, though I would not hold my breath that a change in policy is imminent.

Xi in Central Asia - Xi has completed his visit to Kazakhstan and is now in Uzbekistan for his state visit and the SCO summit. While the expected, though not yet confirmed by the PRC side, meeting with Putin will dominate Western media headlines, there is a lot more on the agenda at the SCO summit. The Covid protocols will be interesting, so far Xi is being very careful, not even removing his mask when speaking.