Summary of the Essential Eight:
Xi in Guangdong - Xi continued his inspection tour Wednesday, and we still have not yet gotten the full propaganda package. Today we got a brief report about his inspection of the navy of the Southern Theater Command of the PLA, and one about his visit to a village in Maoming known for its lychees, where he talked about rural revitalization and common prosperity.
More assurances for “platform enterprises” - The Wednesday Economic Daily has a page one commentary by "Jin Guan Ping 金观平" that sends another strong signal of support for platform companies. The commentary titled "Support platform enterprises to fully display their capabilities" says that platform companies should enhance their confidence, explore boldly, and continue to innovate and relevant departments should create a favorable environment and provide greater development space for these companies. The commentary reiterates that platform companies are an essential part of China's private econom…