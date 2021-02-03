We are heading into the final stretch before the Lunar New Year Holiday that officially starts Thursday the 11th and runs for seven days. Lunar New Year’s day is Friday the 12th. The news flow over the next few days should be very slow.

I am planning to publish next Monday-Wednesday then likely be off during the holiday, unless something is going on. That was the case last year because of Wuhan and the pandemic, I certainly hope for everyone’s sake that this year’s holiday can be more relaxing.

Xi Jinping is in Guizhou, on his last inspection tour before the New Year. The themes from the early propaganda look to be environmental protection, poverty alleviation and happy ethnic minorities.

The BBC has a new report with more horrific allegations about abuses in Xinjiang.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics start one year from today, Beijing time.

