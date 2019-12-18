There is still a lot more speculation than details about the phase one US-China trade deal. As I wrote Monday, I think the Chinese did concede more than the US because Xi wants to try to put a floor, however temporary and narrow it may be, under the rapidly descending trajectory of US-China relations.

However, I do not believe the deal will do much if anything to stop the US-China “technology war”, nor will it slow China’s efforts to decouple from its dependence on the US for certain core technologies, as discussed in item 5 below.

It will also not reduce the growing concerns in China that the US’ ultimate trump card may be the US-dominated global financial system, and that the US will not hesitate to play it to hurt China, as discussed in item 6 below.

Other things on my radar: