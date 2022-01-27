We are heading into the Lunar New Year holiday week. There will be a weekly discussion thread tomorrow, then next week the newsletter will not be in your inbox every day as things should be quite slow. I plan to publish 1-2 issues, depending on what is going on.

Outbreaks Blinken-Wang Yi call, comments on Ukraine Xi’s New Year’s visit to Shanxi More signs anti-monopoly work to intensify PRC government really wants to delay UN report on Xinjiang Evergrande EU going to the WTO over PRC-Lithuania fight Holiday movies

Earlier today Sinocism published China Media Project’s China’s Political Discourse December 2021: China’s Democracy. The discussion of “whole-process democracy” is quite interesting: