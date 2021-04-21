I wanted to share with the Sinocism community an interesting effort by CSET Foretell to aggregate individual forecasts (which are anonymous) to generate a real-time probability assigned by "the market" to PRC-related events. The current questions are:

The creators asked me to share with the Sinocism community, as they know you all are in the aggregate probably the best China-watching community out there, and since these are questions I think we are all inte…