Xi on becoming world's major scientific center and innovation “highland”, Platform economy and carbon neutrality; CCTV consumer day; Myanmar
Thanks to everyone who participated in the weekly open thread that started last Friday. It is still ongoing, one of the most active ones in a while.
Today’s Essential Eight Items:
Qiushi publishes 2018 Xi speech on becoming world's major scientific center and innovation “highland”
Xi on the platform economy and carbon neutrality
CCTV consumer day show targets bad actors
Big Tech under pressure
Hong Kong
The Quad and US meetings in Asia
Retirement may be delayed
Chinese interests in Myanmar damaged
Please feel free to occasionally forward this newsletter, that is always the best marketing for Sinocism. Thanks.