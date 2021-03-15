Thanks to everyone who participated in the weekly open thread that started last Friday. It is still ongoing, one of the most active ones in a while.

Today’s Essential Eight Items:

Qiushi publishes 2018 Xi speech on becoming world's major scientific center and innovation “highland” Xi on the platform economy and carbon neutrality CCTV consumer day show targets bad actors Big Tech under pressure Hong Kong The Quad and US meetings in Asia Retirement may be delayed Chinese interests in Myanmar damaged

Please feel free to occasionally forward this newsletter, that is always the best marketing for Sinocism. Thanks.