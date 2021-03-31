Today’s Essential Eight:

Xi’s February 20 Party History Study Campaign kickoff speech Reaction to WHO-China mission report BBC and RTE journalists leave Beijing for Taiwan US-China Ruili locked down Does the M in H&M stand for masochist? China’s foreign debt contracts Arm says can sell to Huawei

Housekeeping note: We are testing a referral program, so you may receive an email from me in the next several days asking you to refer three contacts to Sinocism. A first round went out last week and some readers thought it was spam. Sorry about that.

Thanks for reading.