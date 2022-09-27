Xi reappears - Xi led the Standing Committee, the rest of the Politburo, and many other top leaders on a visit to the “Forging Ahead in the New Era“ exhibition in Beijing, “an exhibition on the great achievements of the Party and the country over the past decade”. At a speech for the opening of the exhibition Wang Huning said “The fundamental reason why historic achievements and historic shifts have been made in the cause of the Party and the country is the helmsmanship and leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 新时代之所以发生伟大变革，根本在于习近平总书记掌舵领航，在于习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想科学指引”.