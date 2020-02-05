Xi "reappears"; Rush to implement concentrated treatment and quarantine in Wuhan
There are still no signs the outbreak is close to coming under control, and there are reports of more cities around China going into lockdown, though not to the extent Wuhan and other Hubei cities have closed down.
The latest the latest official figures on virus cases from Caixin:
24,421 confirmed cases in China;
493 deaths in China;
23,260 suspected cases in China
We are now seeing an intensified scramble to build and requisition more facilities in Wuhan to house thousands of suspected cases. Taoran Notes, which has been very active over the last few days writing on the epidemic, did not mince words about the absolute necessity of putting anyone with symptoms in Wuhan into concentrated treatment and quarantine facilities as the only way to arrest the spread of the virus. As Wednesday’s post 关注疫情防控 | 抓紧落实集中收治和隔离是压倒一切的事情 from Taoran Notes concluded:
如果不能争分夺秒地有效控制传染源，切断传染途径，疫情防控面临的难度很快就会急剧加大。
到时候受影响的，就不只是武汉和湖北，而是全中国。
因此，集中收治和隔离如果还得不到有效落实，往轻说是失职，往重了说就是犯罪。
这不是愿不愿意，应不应该的问题，而是必须完成的任务。
真的是没有退路了。
If we…