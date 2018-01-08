Good morning from DC, where our freeze is finally ending.

The big news in the China Western media world is the resignation of BBC China editor Carrie Gracie:

In an open letter, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture". She said the BBC was facing a "crisis of trust", after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

Her departure is a loss for foreign media coverage of China.

The Essential Eight

1. Xi Schools New Senior Officials

Comment: There is going to be a big campaign to study "Xi's January 5 Speech". The politics do not seem to be loosening after the 19th Party Congress, just the opposite in fact.

Xi says senior officials "crucial" in Party, state governance - Xinhua: