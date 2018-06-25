Good morning from Sinocism. Here are the top things I am watching about China today.

Xi chaired a Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference (CFAWC) in which he confidently and with a Marxist’s view of historical developments outlined the Party’s challenges and opportunities towards advancing China’s global influence. This is Xi’s second CFAWC since he became General Secretary; his first was in 2014. Hu Jintao only held one during his ten years as General Secretary;

The Central Committee and the State Council released a guideline “to comprehensively enhance ecological and environmental protection and win the battle against pollution of air, water and soil”;