Xi stresses carrying forward great spirit of resisting aggression; Wang Qishan makes an appearance; Inner Mongolia
Xi Jinping led a ceremony commemorating the “75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War” and then gave a speech at a commemoration symposium.
In his speech Xi made comments that clearly resonate with China’s place in the world today, and specifically with the intensifying competition with the US.
The English-language report of his speech is very abridged, so I have pulled out some of the key parts, based on the CCTV Evening News report, in a rough translation - 中共中央国务院中央军委举行座谈会 纪念中国人民抗日战争暨世界反法西斯战争胜利75周年 习近平发表重要讲话强调 在新时代继承和弘扬伟大抗战:
伟大抗战精神，是中国人民弥足珍贵的精神财富，将永远激励中国人民克服一切艰难险阻、为实现中华民族伟大复兴而奋斗。
The great spirit of resistance is a precious spiritual treasure for the Chinese people, and will forever inspire them to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
习近平指出，实现中华民族伟大复兴，必须坚持中国共产党领导，必须坚持走中国特色社会主义道路，必须坚持以人民为中心，必须坚持斗争精神，必须坚定不移走和平发展道路。任何人任何势力企图歪曲中国共产党…