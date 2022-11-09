Xi inspects the joint operations command center of the Central Military Commission - Xi, also commander-in-chief of the CMC joint operations command center 军委联指总指挥 “emphasized that the entire army must focus all its energy on fighting wars, focus all work on fighting, speed up the improvement of its ability to win, and effectively fulfill the mission and tasks of our army in the new era 全军要全部精力向打仗聚焦，全部工作向打仗用劲，加快提高打赢能力，有效履行新时代我军使命任务” and that “the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century that are accelerating its evolution, instability and uncertainty in our country's security situation is increasing, and the task of the military struggle is heavy and arduous 世界百年未有之大变局加速演进，我国安全形势不稳定性不确定性增大，军事斗争任务艰巨繁重. In the CCTV report we get a birds eye view of the impressive command center.