Happy Tuesday….I neglected yesterday to wish everyone a happy five year anniversary of Xi’s eight regulations. No doubt they have the changed China experience for many of you. They certainly made things less fun the last year I lived in Beijing.

Speaking of less fun, US-China relations may be to heading towards a precipitous change. Beijing is concerned and its taking steps this week to try to forestall more nastiness.

Six days ago, soon after the most recent North Korean missile launch, President Trump tweeted:

Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!

So far nothing new has been announced. Beijing appears unwilling to move much more, and believes it has already done its part. That view does not sit well in DC and so expect Beijing to plead its case here, and especially to try to prevent sanctions against Chinese financial firms.

It could…