A bit of a thin newsletter on the last Thursday of summer. I hope to see many of you in tomorrow’s weekly discussion.

Today’s Essential Eight items:

Xi pledges more opening, announces a Beijing stock exchange Kerry meets Han Zheng and Yang Jiechi More entertainment industry rectification More ride-sharing industry rectification Alibaba’s turn at tertiary distribution for Common Prosperity Jitters over Common Prosperity and a “profound transformation” Bob Friedland bringing copper from the Congo to China Xi Thought Q&A on “universal values”

Thanks for reading.

Share