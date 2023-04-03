Xi Jinping Thought campaign - Following the announcement by the Politburo last Thursday of a “Party-wide thematic education campaign starting from April to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, and then a Politburo study session on the topic, Party Center convened a working conference Monday to kick off the campaign. Standing Committee member and new head of the CPC Central Committee General Office Cai Qi is also head of the central leading group for the campaign. I will bet that this new study campaign eventually leads to the shortening of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" to "Xi Jinping Thought".