More on the Xi-Zelensky call - Most of you should have already seen my note earlier today on the call. There have been some interesting reports since this morning, and now we have the full readout from the Ukraine side. Zelensky says in his readout that “We did not start this war, but we have to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. Within the internationally recognized borders of 1991. Including Crimea. This is fully consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.” Could the answer to the question of why did Xi call Zelensky now be as simple as this is the week the EU is starting to work on formulating a new China policy, and he needed to do some damage control after Lu Shaye’s comments? The FT reports that Lu’s “claims were prominent in preliminary discussions among EU foreign ministers on their new China policy on Monday”. If so, Lu may be in a lot of trouble, as minions should not force Xi into doing somethi…