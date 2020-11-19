Xi’s APEC speech; Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law; The Art of the Wolf Warrior; Credit stress
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Xi’s APEC speech
Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law
Australia-China
“Five Eyes” statement on Hong Kong draws threat from Zhao Lijian
Credit stress
US-China
Renewed efforts against unfair competition
One-child policy damage continues
