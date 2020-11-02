It is a bit hard to focus today here at Sinocism HQ in DC. My plan is to write a newsletter Wednesday, the day after the US elections, though if a winner is declared Tuesday night I may miss an issue. I will let you know, appreciate your understanding, it is a little nuts right now.

The latest issue of Qiushi published a speech Xi gave back in April titled “Some major issues of the national medium- and long-term economic and social development strategy”. From the text we see the kernels of the concept that became the “Dual Circulation Strategy”, first publicly articulated at a May Politburo meeting.

The April speech also lays out many of the themes that were in the recent Fifth Plenum communique, so it makes sense that this the speech would be made public right after that meeting.

The Global Times cut to the chase on the Communique and Xi’s speech - China seeks ‘complete’ economic self-reliance - Global Times