Today’s top items:

Outbreaks - Three new community cases in Beijing, temporary hospital opened in Macau

Xi’s speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum - No surprises, hits the expected notes of promoting the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, criticizes the US repeatedly but not by name, discusses the Ukraine “crisis” but not in a way that is critical of Russia or Putin.

26th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform on data - The readout is long, the section on data is really interesting, and another reminder that the PRC is very advanced in thinking deeply about data-related issues, from security to commercialization.