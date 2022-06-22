Xi's BRICS speech; Reform commission discusses data and payments; State Council boosts auto industry
Today’s top items:
Outbreaks - Three new community cases in Beijing, temporary hospital opened in Macau
Xi’s speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum -
No surprises, hits the expected notes of promoting the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, criticizes the US repeatedly but not by name, discusses the Ukraine “crisis” but not in a way that is critical of Russia or Putin.
26th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform on data - The readout is long, the section on data is really interesting, and another reminder that the PRC is very advanced in thinking deeply about data-related issues, from security to commercialization.
26th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform on payments and other financial activities of platform enterprises - There appears to be some hope that the discussion of the payments and financial activities of platform enterprises in this meeting is another signal that the high intensity…