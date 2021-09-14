Xi Jinping is on an inspection tour of the revolutionary heartland of Shaanxi. He will attend the opening ceremony of the National Games in Xi’an Wednesday.

We have not yet gotten the full propaganda packaging of this inspection tour. Xi is a master of Party history and on this trip he has visited revolutionary historical sites - Yangjiagou and Suide - that are important both in Party history and in his family history.

His father Xi Zhongxun was present at a key meeting chaired by Mao in December 1947 at Yangjiagou and his mother Qi Xin met his father in Suide.

Family nostalgia aside, Xi is likely sending signals from these visits in advance of the Sixth Plenum. It is of course a reminder to everyone of Xi's impeccable and unimpeachable red background, in case anyone still needed it, but I will guess there is something more, I am just not sure what. If you have any ideas please let us know in the comments.

Evergrande increasingly looks like a grande grey rhino.

I am skeptical that PRC …