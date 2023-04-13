Xi’s Guangdong tour - Xi's Monday-Thursday trip to Guangdong is over and the full propaganda package is out. Among the key themes from his trip: deepening reform and expanding "high-standard" opening up; Food security; Green Development; Regional connectivity between Guangdong, Hainan and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; Water resource management; Rural revitalization; Common Prosperity; Opportunities for foreign investors; Manufacturing and accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy; Real economy and self-reliance; Indigenous development of core technologies in "key fields"; Chinese modernization; The importance of the Xi Thought Party education campaign.