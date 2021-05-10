Xi’s letter to the Journal of Chinese Humanities《文史哲》; Competing views of “multilateralism”; Potemkin saplings
Today’s Essential Eight items:
What signals may there be in Xi’s letter to the Journal of Chinese Humanities《文史哲》?
Competing views of “multilateralism” at UN Security Council
WHO approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Territoriality integrity for the PRC, but not for Bhutan
Increasing global discourse power
Potemkin saplings in Kunming
Not nationalist enough
Meituan founder sees more trouble ahead?
Thanks for reading.