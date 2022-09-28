Xi’s upcoming activities - There should be the monthly Politburo meeting tomorrow. Xi will lead the leadership in the annual Martyr’s Day ceremony Friday at Tian'anmen Square, then he and the others will likely disappear October 1 for the weeklong October Holiday. The Seventh Plenum of the 19th Party Congress starts October 9th, so once the National Day holiday starts we may not see him again for eight days. Do not be surprised if another frenzy of Xi-related rumors cycles up.