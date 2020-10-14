Xi coughed through his speech in Shenzhen today. There were no real surprises in the speech, and now we have to wait to see he offered just more platitudes about reform or we will see something more robust.

As I wrote Monday, rhetoric aside, here we are 40 years after the creation of the SEZ and Beijing is still pushing reforms in special zones. But as I asked yesterday, perhaps external pressure, particularly from the US, has built up to such a point that once again it will be the fillip to force through more meaningful reforms?

There was no public report of Xi mentioning his father Xi Zhongxun by name during this southern tour, though he did refer to him by title in his speech: