At 8PM EST today Yang Jiechi will give a speech on US-China relations to the National Committee on US-China Relations. You can watch it online here.

Last week Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng and Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai both gave speeches on US-China relations. There were no new proposals in their comments, perhaps Yang will offer more than just another round of exhortations for the US to change its behavior and return to the correct path. Comments in this article do not make that sound likely - China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi expected to call for end to Trump-style policies in address to American audience | South China Morning Post